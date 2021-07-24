Delhi students achieve 100% pass percentage in CISCE ICSE Class 10 results

For class 10 , the result has been tabulated on the basis of average marks scored by candidates is various exams and tests in class 9 and 10. File.

Girls and boys from Delhi-NCR achieved 100 per cent pass percentage in the class 10 CISCE exam and 99.93 per cent in the class 12 exam, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had cancelled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The results were prepared on the basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.

Forty-eight schools in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) had presented candidates for the class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exam while 37 schools presented candidates for the class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam.

“This year has been an extremely difficult one for the entire country, with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc and impacting every aspect of life, especially the educational sector,” CISCE Chief Executive and Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

“In spite of the severe crisis, the CISCE, has against all odds and difficult circumstances, prepared, and tabulated the results for the two classes,” he said.

In total, 5,463 candidates from Delhi-NCR — 53.35 per cent boys and 26.75 per cent girls — appeared for the class 10 exam, while 2,811 candidates — 50.44 per cent boys and 49.56 per cent girls — appeared for class 12 exam.

For class 10 exam, there were 59 written subjects of which 22 were Indian languages, 11 foreign languages and one classical language. For the class 12 exam, there were 50 written subjects of which 13 were Indian languages, five foreign languages and two classical languages.

For evaluating class 12 candidates, the parameters included average marks of papers and subjects’ score in class 11 and 12 through the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

Average of class 10 marks including english and best four subjects and marks of project work and practical exams during class 12 have also been considered in calculation of final results.

