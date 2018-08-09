Delhi: Student with haemophilia pulled out of college

Six days after securing admission the University College of Medical Sciences his admission was cancelled. (Representational image) Six days after securing admission the University College of Medical Sciences his admission was cancelled. (Representational image)

He secured admission and went to college at the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) for six days. But on August 3, Bhoop Singh Gurjar’s son, who suffers from Haemophilia A, learnt his admission had been cancelled. This was after Delhi University’s Faculty of Medical Sciences (FMS) sent a letter to the college, asking that his admission be cancelled, and he surrender the seat provided to him under the people with disability quota.

According to the 17-year-old’s father, he had mandatory eligibility certificate from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), needed for admission into medical colleges after clearing NEET.

But Gurjar has now been informed that his son’s admission has been cancelled as the board at Maulana Azad Medical College found that his Haemophilia — a disorder in which blood doesn’t clot normally — was between 21-39%, making him ineligible under the PwD quota.

The committee recommendation states that priority in admission is given to candidates with 61-80% and later to 40-60% disability.

“My son was not physically examined, so how can the university override the disability certificate given by a body which regulates medical education in India?” said Gurjar, a havildar in the Indian Army. Gurjar has now moved the Delhi High Court, and a hearing is scheduled for today. The Dean, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Rachna Gupta did not respond to calls and messages.

