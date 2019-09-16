Delhi: SOL students protest over ‘cancelled’ class

Hundreds of students enrolled for the BA Programme course at the School of Open Learning (SOL) protested at Gargi College and Bhim Rao Ambedkar College premises, and even blocked the road outside Sunday, after their Personal Contact Programme (PCP) classes were not held for the second week in a row.

According to the protesters, they realised there will be no class only when they reached the colleges.

Last Sunday too, on the first day of PCP classes, SOL students across streams had faced a lot of problems, including not being given study material and being denied entry to the centres, besides classes being postponed.

Moni Rajput, who went to Gargi College, said, “I reached college at 9.30 am, but was told there is no class. I had come all the way from Uttam Nagar, changing two Metros and then taking an auto,” she said.

Ajay Roy, another student who had his centre at Law Faculty, said: “SOL authorities make no effort to inform students beforehand. We will protest at the SOL building Monday.”

Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) blamed the “unpreparedness of SOL in implementing CBCS (choice-based credit system) curriculum”. “Till now, teachers’ appointment has not been finalised. Political Science (Hons.) classes are conducted at three centres, and teachers for Environmental Science and Generic Elective subjects have not been appointed. As a result, students were sent home after two classes,” claimed Harish Gautam from KYS.

Director SOL C S Dubey, however, said students did not check the timetable. “We put up the B.Com timetable online, there wasn’t any for BA Programme. Students landed up on their own. This week, we had two classes for B.Com, and next week we will have classes for BA Programme,” he said.