Delhi Skill university launches 11 UG courses, admissions to begin from July 6

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Monday launched 11 flagship skill-based undergraduate courses and admissions for 6,000 seats in their inaugural academic year (2021-22) will begin from Tuesday.

Niharika Vohra, vice chancellor, DSEU announced during an online press conference that the university shall be accepting applications for 15 diploma courses, 18 undergraduate courses (11 flagship courses, BCA and 6 B.Tech. courses) and two post-graduate courses, to be offered across 13 campuses in Delhi.

“The university is formed with an aim of changing the entire paradigm of skilling, the whole idea is how do we make skilling aspirational and how do we become a partner in upskilling, reskilling of our nation and helping the industry in that entire process,” she said.

Describing the newly launched flagship courses such as e-commerce operations, data analytics, digital design and media, facilities and hygiene management, medical laboratory technology, the vice chancellor said, “The university aspires to support entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship directly. Our courses are industry embedded, there are partnerships and linkages in diploma and undergraduate degree program where we will prepare each student to face the world and in gaining employable skills for the industry.”

Adhering to Covid protocol, the admissions shall be completely online through the centralised admission portal of the university – http://www.dseuonline.in.

To ease the process, the university shall support the candidates throughout the application process via helpline numbers (a toll free number (18003093209) for admission-related queries and a separate helpline number (01141169950) for technical assistance in filling the form), admission counselling rooms in all institutes, social media platforms, virtual walk-in help desk, etc.

Students enrolling for the undergraduate programs (except B.Tech.) are required to take an interest profiling test – Personality, Entrepreneurial Mindset and General Ability Test – to help them choose the course they are most suited for, the VC said.

“We want the student to go and make a career in the industry. For this, we would like the student to ascertain their interest and then take admission so that later they do not feel stuck in a vocation,” she said.

“The curriculum for all courses including the established diploma courses are being revamped by experts from academia and industry to ensure that the courses comply with market requirements, with a special emphasis on employability and life skills via experiential learning. The university shall also provide multiple entries and exit options as per NEP, 2019 in all the courses,” she added.

The university will support all deserving students through scholarships, freeships and financial assistance for getting loans and support from Delhi government schemes for higher education, Vohra said. The university was established last year by the Delhi government to provide quality education in applied sciences and skill education.