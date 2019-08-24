Delhi: Schools told to stop collecting CBSE fee

Three weeks after the CBSE notified a hike in examination fee and schools commenced collection of the revised fee, the Delhi government has directed the heads of all schools under it not to collect the fee from any student until further directions.

On Wednesday, The Indian Express had reported that government schools were continuing to collect exam fee from students of classes X and XII as the government had not issued any directives, despite public proclamations that they would cover the fee of candidates for the 2020 examination.

In June, Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced at an event that the government would cover the complete examination fee for all students in its schools who will appear for class X and XII board examinations. While no directives were given in this regard, on August 2, CBSE increased its fee to Rs 1,200 for SC/ST students and Rs 1,500 for the rest of the students in both classes. The last date for schools to submit the list of candidates for the examination is September 30.

In the latest circular, the Delhi government has directed schools to continue with the process of completing the list of candidates for the exams, while not collecting fee from students.

Three weeks into the collection process, many students have already paid the increased fee to their schools. Sisodia had told The Indian Express that this amount would be refunded to students. A teacher in a government school welcomed the latest move. “But this is not a sustainable solution. Another government might come to power and they might not choose to cover this cost,” she said.