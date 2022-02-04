Delhi schools to reopen from Feb 7 for Classes 9-12: DDMA

After weeks of closure, Delhi schools are finally set to reopen from February 7, 2022, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced in a Covid review meeting on Friday. However, as of now, only classes 9 to 12 will reopen for physical classes.

Delhi schools and other educational institutions have been facing repeated closures since the coronavirus pandemic had taken over the country in March 2020. In December 2021, when Omicron variant broke out in India, many Delhi schools had shifted back to online classes. After that, the authorities had announced a complete closure of physical classes in the city.

Now, after observing a decline in the number of Covid cases in the national capital, DDMA has decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12. All colleges and other educational institutions have also been allowed to reopen.

Schools will reopen in a phased manner and teachers who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted. In addition to this, schools will have to strictly adhere to the SoPs laid out by the government, and school authorities are also expected to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour.

Delhi on Thursday reported 2,668 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths. The positivity rate dropped to 4.3 per cent, as per the data shared by the city health department.