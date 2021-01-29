Delhi schools to reopen for Classes 9, 11 from February 5: Manish Sisodia

After the reopening of schools for classes 10 and 12 in Delhi, now the national capital is planning to reopen schools for students in classes 9 and 11 . Schools for classes 9, 11 will start from February 5, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, was quoted by news agency PTI on Friday. Along with classes 9, 11, the colleges, diploma institutions will also be reopened.

Delhi schools to reopen for Class 9, 11 students from Feb 5: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2021

The conditions would be similar to the ones announced when schools reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 on January 18, he said, adding that students will attend classes only with the consent of parents, physical attendance will not be compulsory and all schools and colleges will be expected to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

Schools in Delhi have been closed since the start of the nationwide lockdown in March, and so far children in Delhi have not attended offline classes for a single day of this academic year.