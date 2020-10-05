Delhi schools to remain shut till month end as parents voice concerns over safety

A Delhi govt official said the move comes after feedback from parents expressed lack of confidence that their children would be safe in schools, amid rising cases. (Archive)

Schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed for all students till the end of the month, with government officials stating the decision has largely been based on feedback from schools and principals.

The Directorate of Education issued an order on Sunday afternoon, stating that all schools will remain closed for all students till October 31. This is the second time the Delhi government has chosen not to take up the option offered by the Union government for schools to open in a limited manner.

As per Unlock 4 guidelines, the Union Health Ministry had allowed for schools outside containment zones to reopen from September 21 for students of Classes IX to XII, stating that attendance by students is to be on a voluntary basis if they want guidance from their teachers.

As per the Unlock 5 guidelines, the Centre has now allowed for states to open their education institutions in a phased manner from October 15.

A Delhi government official stated, “There have been discussions with school principals who are in close touch with parents. The overwhelming response from parents is that there is a lack of confidence their children will be safe. With the large number of reported cases as well, we thought to take another month to see if it will be more amenable to open up then.”

“Shri Arvind Kejriwal has said that as a parent, he understands the seriousness of the situation. During this Covid-19 crisis, it would not be appropriate to take any risk regarding children’s health,” read a statement from Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia’s office.

While Assam, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir had opened in a limited manner for senior students under Unlock 4 guidelines, the Uttar Pradesh government has allowed schools to open in a phased manner in accordance with the Unlock 5 guidelines.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd