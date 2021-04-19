Delhi schools to remain shut till June 9

Due to spike in Covid-19 cases, schools in Delhi will remain shut till June 9 in Delhi. Earlier, the summer holidays for all government, aided, and private schools were from May 11 till June 30, however it has been preponed.

As per the DOE order, during the vacation period, heads of schools are authorised to call vacation staff as per requirement for any school-related work maintaining COVID-appropriate behaviour. “The staff called for duty during this time will be eligible for a credit of earned leave as per CCS leave rule,” as per the Directorate of Education.

Delhi had earlier announced closure of the physical classes in all schools and had directed to start with online classes for the new academic session from April 1 in digital mode.