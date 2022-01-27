Delhi schools to remain shut till further notice: DDMA

Delhi schools will remain closed for physical attendance until further notice, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced in a review meeting today.

In a Covid review meeting today, i.e. January 27, 2022, DDMA decided to relax some of the COVID-19 curbs that were imposed in the national capital earlier. However, no new decision was taken regarding reopening of schools in the city.

As per the latest guidelines, all schools and colleges will remain shut for physical attendance till further notice and online classes will continue, as per already existing rules.

This announcement comes less than 24 hours after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that it was becoming increasingly necessary to reopen schools and prevent further damage to the social and emotional well-being of children.

“In the past two years, school children’s lives have been confined to their rooms. Instead of going to schools and spending time in playgrounds, all their activities now take place only on mobile phones,” Sisodia said. “The pandemic-induced school closures have not only affected their studies but also their mental health. During COVID, our priority was children’s safety. But since various researches have now found that COVID is not so harmful to kids, it is important to reopen the schools, as now is the time for exams and related preparations.”

Sisodia had states examples of schools around the world and in other cities of India which were now being reopened. He had assured that the Delhi government will be recommending reopening schools in the DDMA review meeting. “While the Covid cases and positivity rate are on the decline in Delhi, it would not be suitable to keep children away from schools. With children returning to schools, not only will the schools witness a buzz but it will also indicate lives coming back on track,” he had said.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government had also announced that schools will remain closed for physical attendance till February 15, due to a surge in Covid cases across the state.