scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 09, 2021
Latest news

Delhi schools to remain shut due to rise in Covid-19 cases: Kejriwal

"Due to increasing cases of Covid-19, all schools, government and private, in Delhi are being closed for all classes till further orders," the CM tweeted.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 9, 2021 5:46:33 pm
Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi hospital bed, Delhi COVID-19 cases, Delhi news, indian expressDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

Due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today suspended all classes — in both government and private schools — till further orders. Kejriwal made the announcement through a tweet. “Due to rise in Covid-19 cases, all schools in Delhi, government-run as well as private, will remain closed till further orders,” he tweeted.

Schools in Delhi were permitted to re-open in January for class 10 and class 12 students for their final leg of board examination preparation like practical and project work.

In February, class 9 and 11 students were also permitted to return to prepare for and write their final examinations. However, even this limited re-opening was gradually rolled back as the new academic session began.

Meanwhile, today Himachal Pradesh ordered closure of schools and colleges till April 21 while Tripura has suspended teaching for classes 1 and 2. Chhattisgarh Board has deferred class 10 exams

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 09: Latest News

Advertisement
x