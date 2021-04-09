Delhi schools to remain shut due to rise in Covid-19 cases: Kejriwal

Due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today suspended all classes — in both government and private schools — till further orders. Kejriwal made the announcement through a tweet. “Due to rise in Covid-19 cases, all schools in Delhi, government-run as well as private, will remain closed till further orders,” he tweeted.

कोविड के बढ़ते मामलों के कारण, दिल्ली में सभी स्कूल (सरकारी, प्राइवेट सहित), सभी क्लासेज के लिए अगले आदेश तक बंद किए जा रहे हैं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 9, 2021

Schools in Delhi were permitted to re-open in January for class 10 and class 12 students for their final leg of board examination preparation like practical and project work.

In February, class 9 and 11 students were also permitted to return to prepare for and write their final examinations. However, even this limited re-opening was gradually rolled back as the new academic session began.

Meanwhile, today Himachal Pradesh ordered closure of schools and colleges till April 21 while Tripura has suspended teaching for classes 1 and 2. Chhattisgarh Board has deferred class 10 exams