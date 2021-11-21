Delhi schools to remain closed until further order due to pollution: DoE

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi today announced that the schools, colleges in the capital will remain closed until further orders. “The directorate has directed to close all the schools with immediate effect till further orders of the Commission for Air Quality Management in the national capital region (NCR) and adjoining areas,” read the official notice by the DoE.

All the government, government-aided, unaided recognised, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will remain closed till further orders. However, online teaching-learning activities and the examinations for board classes would be conducted as per guidelines issued in the earlier circular.

On November 13, the Delhi government had ordered the closure of schools till November 20 in view of the severe air pollution. Delhi’s air quality remained ‘very poor’ on Sunday morning and strong surface winds are likely to bring some relief from high pollution levels during the day, authorities said. The city recorded its air quality index (AQI) at 382 at 9 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 374 on Saturday. Neighbouring Faridabad (347), Ghaziabad (344), Greater Noida (322), Gurgaon (345) and Noida (356) also recorded their air quality in the ‘very poor’ category.

From November 21 to November 23, surface winds are likely to be strong resulting in effective dispersion that improves air quality, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR.