Delhi schools to impart education on menstrual hygiene: Govt to HC

The Delhi government informed the Delhi High Court Friday that it has issued guidelines to its schools to impart education and awareness on menstrual hygiene, so as to enable girls to continue their education.

“The Directorate of Education has prepared a common, class-wise curriculum for classes VI to XII, to be conducted by all Educational Vocational Guidance Counsellors,” a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar was told.

The bench then asked the Delhi government and MCDs to continue providing sanitary napkins for free and continue with their awareness programmes and schemes.

Additional Standing Counsel Sanjoy Ghose, appearing for the government, added that sanitary napkins are being provided free of cost to girls in government-run schools and all EVGCs must adhere to the common curriculum. He added that the guidelines on the curriculum were issued to 790 of out 1,026 government schools, which are either co-education or only for girls.

The court was also told that government-run schools have 5,682 toilets for girls. The Delhi government was responding to a PIL seeking directions to provide access and education about menstrual hygiene to adolescent girls and free sanitary pads.

The plea also sought an explanation from MCDs on measures taken to create awareness about menstrual hygiene among students. The civic bodies said they have a plan to distribute free sanitary napkins to girls already in the menstrual age, studying in its primary schools.

The Delhi government’s health department also submitted that under the ‘Menstrual Hygiene Scheme’ UDAAN, rolled out in April, a pack of six sanitary napkins is made available to non-school going adolescent girls, at cost of Rs 6. The bench then disposed the PIL.

