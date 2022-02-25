Delhi schools to discontinue online classes, only offline to be held from April 1 onwards

In a meeting held today, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to discontinue online classes for students in Delhi schools from April 1. The schools will only conduct physical classes for all students.

The students in Delhi schools have been suffering from the online-offline switch since November 2021. The Delhi government announced the closure of all schools, colleges, and educational institutions until further orders on December 28, 2021. The Delhi government had previously closed the schools in November pertaining to the high risk of air pollution in the national capital.

In a Covid review meeting held on January 27, 2022, DDMA had decided to relax some of the COVID-19 curbs that were imposed in the national capital earlier. However, no new decision was taken regarding the reopening of schools in the city.

Schools across Delhi reopened for senior students after more than a month on February 8, but the continuation of the ‘hybrid mode’ means that bus services and mid-day meals are not yet back.