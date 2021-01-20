Delhi schools reopen: Teachers to now focus on class X, XII board exams

With class X and XII students back in school, the focus now for teachers and students is trained on the board exams beginning in May and making up for the gaps created by 10 months away from offline schooling.

Neeraj Kumari, head of a girls’ government school in Mayur Vihar, said she might consider reducing students reporting to school to those who need the most help. “The purpose of calling students for offline teaching is to help those who were not able to keep up with online classes for whatever reason. I am considering that after some time, if there are students who feel they can manage with online teaching and have completed work for their practicals and projects, we can only ask the ‘weaker’ students to report for offline classes,” she said.

Students themselves identified different things they will need to focus on. “I have lost the habit of writing and we will need to write three-hour exams. Hopefully, in school, we will get some practice,” said Vijay Kumar, a class XII student at a government school in Chilla Gaon.

Danish, a class X student at a government school in Kalkaji, said: “For me, maths is the hardest subject and I often found it hard to keep up with and understand maths classes online so I need time offline with my teacher.”

Head of the Kalkaji school R N Meena said students of classes X and XII at his school have been attending offline classes in small groups once a week since September.

As a result, accounts teacher at the school Sanjay Singhal said while a lot of “doubts” have been resolved, focus will now be on testing. “In the next couple of weeks, I intend to conduct 80-mark tests for my students to assess where they stand and work towards their pre-boards,” he said.

At the Chilla Gaon school, all teachers have created extensive notes for 40% of the reduced CBSE board syllabus and will focus on going through that material with their students now. This material is expected to cover the most important parts of the syllabus for the exam, which will help even the “weakest” students pass.

In the school, focus is to convince all students of these two grades to come for offline classes. “Over the last many months, my colleagues have put in a lot of hard work into online teaching but the outcomes of that is limited by the limitations of the mode, especially among children of lower socio-economic classes like our students. After the students leave today, I will be holding a meeting with all my colleagues to discuss how we can encourage the rest to come,” said head of school Ajay Kumar.

Kusumwati Shahwalia, head of a government school in Mandawali, also said that after the day’s classes, her next step would be to call up all the students who did not come, find out the reasons and counsel them.