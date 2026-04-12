Delhi schools to ensure at least 10% electric buses ferrying students within 2 years under new EV mandate

The new air-conditioned electric buses promise a smooth and comfortable travel experience for passengers and will run on existing local routes. (Express Archives)

Delhi schools must ensure that at least 10 per cent of their bus fleets transition to electric within two years, according to the government’s draft EV policy.

The new policy looks to stipulate a clear timeline for adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across institutions. As per the draft, this target will increase to 20 per cent by completion of the third year of notification of the policy, and to 30 per cent by March 31, 2030.

The mandate will apply to the entire school bus fleet, including leased, owned, or hired vehicles, ensuring the transition covers all types of operations.

The education department will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the new EV policy across schools. It will issue necessary directions, integrate the requirements into school recognition and affiliation processes, and monitor adherence in coordination with the transport department, the draft policy proposes.