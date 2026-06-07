Delhi schools face backlash for banning NIOS students from science, commerce

The government resolution (GR) in this regard was issued by the School Education and Sports Department on October 1. (Express Photo)

The Government School Teachers’ Association has urged Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood to remove restrictions on students passing class 10 through the National Institute of Open Schooling, alleging that the current admission policy for class 11 in government schools discriminates against them.

In a representation submitted to the minister, the association said National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) students are currently barred from seeking admission to the science and commerce streams in Delhi government schools, irrespective of their academic performance.

The teachers’ body argued that NIOS, an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Education, is recognised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and other national regulatory bodies, making the restrictions difficult to justify.