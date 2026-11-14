Delhi schools to remain closed on Monday for Chhath Puja as NCR schools continue in hybrid

Schools in Delhi will remain closed on November 16 on account of Chhath Puja, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on November 13. The holiday will be observed across all government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools under the Directorate.

The decision follows a notification issued by the General Administration Department on November 9, declaring November 16, Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja), a public holiday. The notification also applies to government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government.

The holiday comes amid continuing restrictions on physical school attendance across parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), where authorities have asked schools to operate in online or hybrid mode because of worsening air quality.