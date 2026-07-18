Delhi schools to hold year-long air pollution awareness activities

Delhi government has directed all its schools to conduct year-long awareness activities highlighting sources and impact of air pollution, an education department circular said.
The move is aimed at encouraging environmentally responsible behaviour among students and supporting efforts to improve air quality in the national capital.
In the circular, the department has asked the schools to undertake the activities from this month, spreading awareness on vehicular emissions, road dust, construction and other sources of pollution through poster-making, slogan writing, essay and speech competitions, and street plays, among others.
Students from Classes 6 to 12 will participate in most activities, while some programmes will involve all students, the circular said.
According to the Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Action Plan, awareness activities on vehicular emissions will be conducted every month from July, while campaigns on road dust will be held during July to September, construction dust during September to November, municipal solid waste and stubble burning during November and December, industrial emissions in January, thermal power plants in February and diesel generator sets in March.
Along with this, the department has also directed heads of schools (HoS) to spread awareness on the ban on sharp manjha used for kite flying.
The action plan has been prepared in line with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) framework and based on directions received from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). It will be implemented this month.
The Directorate has directed all district education officers to ensure implementation of the plan in schools under their jurisdiction and submit monthly Action Taken Reports (ATRs), along with photographs of the activities, to the Science Branch by the 25th of the month specified in the action plan, it added.