Delhi schools to hold year-long air pollution awareness activities

Schools have been asked to undertake the activities spreading awareness on vehicular emissions, road dust, construction and other sources of pollution through poster-making, slogan writing, among others. (AI Image)

Delhi government has directed all its schools to conduct year-long awareness activities highlighting sources and impact of air pollution, an education department circular said.

The move is aimed at encouraging environmentally responsible behaviour among students and supporting efforts to improve air quality in the national capital.

In the circular, the department has asked the schools to undertake the activities from this month, spreading awareness on vehicular emissions, road dust, construction and other sources of pollution through poster-making, slogan writing, essay and speech competitions, and street plays, among others.

Students from Classes 6 to 12 will participate in most activities, while some programmes will involve all students, the circular said.