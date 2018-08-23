Delhi School of Journalism announces special admission drive

DSJ admissions 2018: The admission process for admission to Five Year Integrated Program (FYIP) in Journalism will be conducted tomorrow at Room No. G-4 University Sports Complex. (Image source: dsj.du.ac.in) DSJ admissions 2018: The admission process for admission to Five Year Integrated Program (FYIP) in Journalism will be conducted tomorrow at Room No. G-4 University Sports Complex. (Image source: dsj.du.ac.in)

DSJ admissions 2018: Delhi School of Journalism will conduct a special admission drive on Friday (August 24) for reserve category candidates for admission to Five Year Integrated Program (FYIP) in Journalism. The admission process will be held from tomorrow at Room No. G-4 University Sports Complex. The candidates need to appear with all the documents, class 10, class 12, mark sheets, class 10 admit card and other related certificates. The application fees will be accepted till August 25 before 12 noon.

There are five vacant seats available for the students who want to study in English Medium, and eleven seats available for the Hindi Medium students, (eight for the SC, ST category and three for the OBC category candidates).

Delhi University last year introduced journalism as a five-year integrated programme in two languages — English and Hindi — at their newly established Delhi School of Journalism. In this course, students will be given an option of leaving the college after three years with a bachelor’s degree. Those students who continue and complete the two years, they will be given Masters in Journalism degree.

The exam authority conducts an entrance exam for this course and questions include general knowledge, current affairs, analytical and comprehension skills. The entrance test is designed with the comparable standard for Class 12 students. In this course 30 seats will be given to the general category students, 16 to OBC, 9 to SC, 5 to ST, 3 to PwD, CW and foreign students.

