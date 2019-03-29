School asks Class VIII EWS kids to pay fee or leave, allege parents

Parents of EWS students who have completed class VIII at a private school alleged that they have been asked to admit their children elsewhere, on the grounds that the school’s obligation under the Right to Education (RTE) Act ends at class VIII.

The school in question, St. Lawrence Convent in Geeta Colony, is among the 400-odd schools in the city that are built on land given to them at concessional rates by public land-owning agencies like the DDA.

Explained Uncertainty over EWS students For parents and RTE activists, 2019 holds a looming crisis. The Act has children between the ages of 6 and 14 under its purview. Several schools are now using this clause to ask parents from the EWS category to pay fee, if they want their kids to continue beyond Class VIII. Activists have been demanding that the provision for EWS category students in RTE be extended to Class XII, to ensure students are not forced out of schools. The Delhi government has no knowledge of the number of children who drop out after taking admission under EWS. If they are forced out of schools, the government will not be in a position to keep track of out of school children.

According to Dayanand, whose son has been studying at the school since nursery, parents were told about this on March 27, when they had gone to the school to collect the report cards of their children.

“When I went to the school, I was told by the class teacher and the school-in-charge that I should get my son admitted to another school as they would be unable to continue offering free education. When I objected to this, I was told that I could arrange to pay the fee and continue my association with the school,” he said.

When contacted by The Indian Express, school authorities denied asking any parent of children admitted under the EWS category to pay the fee.

They also emphasised that they were following provisions of the RTE Act. “It is very clearly stated in the RTE Act that schools are required to provide free education up to elementary level. We have always strictly followed both the Act and the Delhi School Education Rules, and continue to do so,” said a member of the school administration.

In a similar case in December 2018, parents of Class VIII EWS students of Air Force Bal Bharti School had received letters from the principal, telling them that their children would not be eligible for “freeship category” from the next academic year and had advised them to “make suitable arrangements”. Air Force Bal Bharti School has also been built on public land.

These schools had been allotted land at concessional rates on the condition that they would provide free education to EWS children. The Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011, states that these schools “shall continue to fulfill their obligation for providing free elementary education and till completion of secondary/senior secondary education, as the case may be…”

In a similar case last year concerning DAV Public Schools in Rohini and Mausam Vihar, the High Court had passed an order in favour of EWS students.

However, according to Ashok Agarwal, an advocate who works in the field of right to education, the impending challenge is for EWS students studying in schools not built on land granted by government agencies.

This year, the first batch of EWS children who were admitted under the RTE Act in nursery will pass class VIII.

“There is a lot of legal uncertainty about the position of those children. Unless the RTE is extended up to class XII by the Centre soon, a lot of them could be shown the door by their schools,” he said.