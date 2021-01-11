Delhi: SC, OBC scholarship deadline extended

After SC and OBC students were given less than 10 days to produce requisite documents to apply for a government post-matric scholarship, the education department has extended the deadline after schools pushed for the same. (Representational Image)

On January 1, Delhi government-run and government-aided schools received a notice from the education department asking that they complete the online entry of those eligible for the ‘postmatric scholarship’ for students belonging to Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Classes, in class XI and XII by January 10. In both cases, students are required to produce an income certificate from the SDM office showing that the student’s annual family income is less than Rs. 2.5 lakh.

The time crunch caused many teachers to worry that their students would miss out on these scholarships.

“The income certificates are a big problem. We know from experience that it is not possible for parents of our SC and OBC students to get the document in such short time. Our school’s scholarship in-charge said she was afraid that there might be zero applications from our school this year,” said a teacher at a South Delhi government school.

Following appeals from schools, the planning branch of the education department has now notified an extension till the end of the month. “This branch has been receiving telephone calls and some schools have also visited this office citing difficulty faced by students in obtaining documents/certificates within the short span of time and then entering details by last date January 10, 2021. They requested that the last date may be extended,” it said.

Beneficiaries of the scholarship for SC students receive Rs 230 per month for 10 months, while beneficiaries of the OBC scholarship receive Rs 160 per month for 10 months.