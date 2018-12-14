Delhi: Ruckus at JNU library, registrar calls for action

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar Thursday said a section of students “manhandled “security personnel at the library and “forcibly entered with personal books”. He said an inquiry would be initiated.

The students, led by the JNU Students’ Union, were protesting the closing down of the reading room. In protest, they entered the B R Ambedkar library and read ‘The Resistible Rise of Adolf Hitler: A View from Modi’s India’ by Arindam Sen in the central hall.

“Some students, on the afternoon of December 13, 2018, manhandled security at the library gate and forcibly entered the library with personal books. This is not only a violation of rules, but the incident may have led to loss/damage of library property,” Kumar said in a statement.

“Manhandling of security guards… is highly condemnable. An inquiry will be constituted and appropriate action will be taken against such students, as per university rules,” he added.

JNUSU president N Sai Balaji said: “It’s unfortunate that JNU security… stopped students from taking books inside the library… JNUSU, along with students, requested security not to hamper aspirations of students to learn.”

However, Kumar said the room had been closed due to “potential safety and security hazards”.