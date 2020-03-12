Delhi Riots: Exempt injured student from exams, Says DCPCR

The girl is a resident of Hassanpur. (File) The girl is a resident of Hassanpur. (File)

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has requested a government school in Northeast Delhi to exempt a Class IX student— who suffered a bullet injury in her hand during riots in the region from writing her examinations till her wound has healed.

The directions were given in a notice issued by DCPCR member Anurag Kundu on Monday.

The notice also sought an action taken report in the matter.

The commission has asked that the girl be allowed to write her paper during the compartment examinations, which are held around a month after the regular exams.

“Our city has faced a great plight and our children have gone through trauma that no child should (face). In light of this, the Commission asks you to ensure that she may be allowed to give her exams when she is healed and her year does not go in vain,” the notice said.

The girl is a resident of Hassanpur.

The girl’s mother said, “She was standing on the terrace of our house on February 25 when she was shot in the hand. The rioters were firing in the air and one of the bullets hit her. She was taken to St. Stephen’s Hospital, where she was operated upon. She is still recovering and has severe pain in her right hand.”

The girl’s mother said the exams began on Wednesday and it seems unlikely that her daughter will be able to appear for them.

“We have to go for a check-up on Thursday. Her hand is hurting and she won’t be able to write. We are in talks with the school authorities,” she added.

Sources said the school has unofficially accepted the request.

