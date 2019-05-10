Delhi residency clause for school admissions under court scanner

After the Delhi government made residence in Delhi mandatory for admission in government schools, children who have been denied admission on those grounds are approaching court.

Last month, 130 children approached the Delhi High Court, through NGO Social Jurist, appealing that they be granted admission. After the court ordered an inquiry into these cases, the Directorate of Education (DoE) Thursday submitted an affidavit to the court on the status of their admissions. As per the affidavit, the DoE stated that only four children were denied admission as they did not have proof of residence in Delhi. It pointed out that three of the children had addresses in Bihar and one in Haryana.

Seventeen others were denied admission citing “formalities”, including lack of transfer certificates and school-leaving certificates. DoE said these children would be admitted once their parents resolve these formalities.

In the list are two children who were found to be too old. The two boys, both of whom had applied for admission to class IX, were found to be 21 months and 33 months overage. They were directed to give their class X examinations through NIOS.

Ten students, who were seeking admission in primary classes of Delhi government schools, were denied admission on the grounds that these classes were already full owing to “limited seats”. The DoE said it would ensure their admission in MCD schools.

Of the remaining children, DoE said that 56 students had been admitted to different schools, while 38 simply did not turn up for admissions.

Three children are seeking admission in NDMC schools.