Delhi: Report all untoward incidents to us, Directorate of Education to schools

The Directorate of Education (DOE) has directed heads of schools to report any untoward incident to senior officers immediately, in order to avoid “embarrassment to the department”, and not compromise the “safety and security of students and staff”.

The circular, dated August 9, said, “All heads of schools are directed to report any untoward incident like an accident, violence, dharna, quarrel, fire, attempt to suicide, rape, death immediately to officials.”

“In case the head of the school is not able to send a detailed report…, telephonic information is to be given immediately,” it added.

DOE has said that certain incidents have been reported by the media or other sources. “Due to which appropriate action, cannot be taken on time, this increases threat to the safety and security of students and staff… and also avoidable embarrassment to the department,” said the circular.

