Delhi: Race for nursery admission begins today, private schools list out criteria

The capital’s scramble for entry-level school admissions will begin today, with private schools across the city releasing their admission forms. The process — spanning three-and-a-half months — has begun 10 days earlier than last year. The first list of selected candidates will be released on January 24. The admissions will be conducted for entry-level classes to schools — Nursery, KG or Class I.

All recognised private schools in Delhi are required to reserve 22% of their seats for children from economically weaker or disadvantaged groups, and 3% for children with special needs. Admission to these reserved seats will be conducted through a centralised draw-of-lots process by the Delhi government. Apart from this, schools are free to choose their own criteria on the basis of which applicants will be allotted points.

The primary criteria against which most schools will allot points to applicants would be distance between the child’s home and the school. The weightage given to distance varies from school to school — from 85 points in Mount Abu Public School in Rohini to 30 points in Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri. Some schools like Sanskriti School and Bluebells School International have provided a list of localities with the number of points allotted to each. Others simply state the number of points for the distance between home and school.

Among prominent schools in the capital, Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School has not adopted distance as a criterion. It has instead reserved seats for children who have siblings in the school, whose parents are alumni or staff of the school.

Key dates

November 29: Admission process begins

December 27: Last date for submission of forms

January 24: First list out

February 12: Second list out

March 6: Subsequent list (if any)

March 16: Admission process closes

