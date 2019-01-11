Delhi: Pvt school asks EWS students to apply for admission again

Parents of EWS students at a private school in Dwarka are a worried lot after they received a circular telling them that their wards are required to apply anew for admission to Class III.

On November 27, 2018, parents of Class II students given admissions in EWS seats in Her Dreams Queen’s Valley Junior School received a notice, citing a DoE circular, saying that admissions for EWS seats from Class II onwards will be conducted centrally. “You are, therefore, advised to apply online…,” read the notice.

The department order that the notice refers to states that EWS admissions from Class II onwards for private schools built on government land will henceforth be conducted through a centralised online application and draw of lots like in entry-level classes.

The school concerned — operating up to Class II — is the junior wing of Queen’s Valley School. According to parents, they had been earlier told their children would be automatically promoted to the main school.

“During the time of nursery admission, we were told that my daughter would automatically be transferred to Class III in the senior school. Now they say it is not possible. Only parents of EWS children have got this notice,” said a parent.

The All India Parents Association wrote to CM Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday requesting a clarification on the DoE circular, alleging that the school’s notice “misread” it as it “relates to fresh admissions in Class II onward…” The school could not be reached for comment.

In a separate case, parents of Class VIII students admitted to EWS seats in Air Force Bal Bharti School received a notice saying that the school is required to provide free and compulsory education only up to Class VIII.

But according to advocate Ashok Agarwal, the school, which stands on land given at a concession by the government, is legally bound to provide free education to EWS admits till Class XII.