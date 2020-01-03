Delhi: PTM face-off between BJP, Delhi govt

“It is sad… we have ministers who can stoop to the level of stopping a PTM. If the BJP wants to compete with AAP’s education work, they should work for the betterment of government schools in UP and Haryana,” Sisodia said. “It is sad… we have ministers who can stoop to the level of stopping a PTM. If the BJP wants to compete with AAP’s education work, they should work for the betterment of government schools in UP and Haryana,” Sisodia said.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday said the BJP is “fundamentally against quality education”, after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan wrote to the Lt-Governor, asking that parent teacher meetings in government schools on Saturday be called off.

A Mega PTM was to be held across all Delhi government schools on January 4. Vardhan had forwarded a letter by the Government School Teachers’ Association asking that it be cancelled. “The motive behind organising a PTM in such harsh weather conditions is clearly political. Very soon, Assembly polls for Delhi will be announced. The government sees this as the last straw to interact with parents in the capital to further their political agenda before the Code of Conduct is enforced,” read the letter.

On Thursday, Sisodia said the PTMs would be conducted : “It is sad… we have ministers who can stoop to the level of stopping a PTM. If the BJP wants to compete with AAP’s education work, they should work for the betterment of government schools in UP and Haryana. They should strengthen the education infrastructure in MCD schools under them.” He added that the PTM was organised for teachers to discuss feedback on individual students prior to the upcoming board exams.

Vardhan responded: “We believe in our work, I don’t need a certificate from AAP or Sisodia ji. He is the education minister , he doesn’t own the domain..”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App