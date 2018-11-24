Delhi: Protest at DU over delay in SOL admit cards

Students of DU’s School of Open Learning (SOL), led by the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), Friday protested at the Arts Faculty in North Campus, against the delay of the administration in issuing admit cards for the MA Political Science exam, scheduled for November 26.

Advertising

Admit cards were issued later in the day. The Indian Express had Thursday reported that the datesheet for MA Political Science students had been released only three days prior to the exam, and the admit cards were still pending.

“It is not the first time the SOL administration has done this. Last year, SOL’s PG students had been given the datesheet of their exams just three days before they began. In 2016, undergraduate students had received their admit cards three days before their exams,” said Harish Gautam from KYS.