Delhi Private School Fee Hike: What are 18 parameters prescribed by government?

Private schools in Delhi will now have to justify any proposed fee hike against 18 prescribed parameters, ensuring transparency and accountability in fee regulation. Education Minister Ashish Sood announced on Thursday that schools must convince parents that the increase is necessary and backed by financial records.

What are those 18 parameters for the fee hike justification

Under the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, schools must demonstrate that fee revisions are linked to genuine improvements. The parameters include:

Infrastructure development Transportation facilities School buildings Safety measures Lighting and utilities Staff recruitment Salaries and benefits Classroom resources Laboratory equipment Library facilities Sports infrastructure Extracurricular activities Digital learning tools Maintenance and repairs Health and sanitation measures Administrative expenses Training and professional development Other institutional requirements

School-Level Fee Regulation Committees (SLFRC)

All private unaided schools must set up a School-Level Fee Regulation Committee (SLFRC) by July 15. Each committee will include five parent representatives, three teacher representatives, and members of the school management. Representatives will be chosen through a public, video-recorded draw of lots after a seven-day notice.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has also mandated annual Parent-Teachers Associations (PTAs), which will serve as the pool for parent representatives. Committees must include at least two women and ensure representation from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, or socially and educationally backward classes.

Safeguards and Compliance

–Schools must preserve video recordings of the draw for two years and maintain signed minutes of proceedings.

–Any attempt to manipulate the process could lead to penalties, withdrawal of recognition, or even government takeover of management.

–Fee proposals for the next three academic years must be submitted to the SLFRC by July 31, supported by audited financial statements.

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–Interim Delhi High Court orders require schools to continue charging fees at 2025–26 levels until revised structures are approved. Any excess fee collected will have to be refunded or adjusted.

Minister Sood emphasised that education is a noble service to society, not a commercial business. The DoE has instructed regional directors and district officials to ensure strict enforcement, reiterating that the interests of students and parents remain the government’s top priority.