Delhi: Private school admission kicks off

The admission process for entry-level classes in Delhi’s private schools kicked off Tuesday, with the Directorate of Education publishing guidelines for 2019-2020 for open seats in private unaided recognised schools.

The forms for applying to private schools for nursery, KG and Class I will be made available from December 15. The last date to apply is January 7. The first list of selected children, and the waiting list, will be out on February 2.

The process has commenced earlier this year than the last, when the forms were made available starting December 27. The big difference in this year’s admission criteria is the fixing of an upper age limit through the implementation of a 2015 DoE order. With this, for nursery admissions, the lower age limit is three years and the upper age limit is four years; for KG, the lower and upper age limits are four and five years; and for Class I, they are five and six years.