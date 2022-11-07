scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Delhi Pollution: Schools to reopen for primary classes from November 9

Offline classes for primary level will begin from Wednesday. The announcement was made by Gopal Rai, Delhi's Minister for Environment, in a press conference today.

Delhi pollution, Delhi schools, Delhi schools reopen

Gopal Rai today announced that primary classes in Delhi schools will reopen from November 9 (Wednesday). He has also revoked the order asking 50 per cent of the government staff to work from home.

ReadDelhi Pollution |Parents, schools welcome closure of physical classes

The announcement was made by Gopal Rai, Delhi’s Minister for Environment, in a press conference today.

The decision has been taken as the Delhi government believes that there has been improvement in the capital’s pollution levels. “Therefore, it has been decided to lift the curbs imposed under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan in compliance with the direction from the Commission for Air Quality Management,” he said.

Primary classes were ordered shut on Friday, as the Delhi air quality deteriorated and a thick layer of smog took over the Delhi-NCR region. Meanwhile, schools in NCR region have adopted precautionary methods such as masks, air purifiers, offering amla and jaggery to students.

Pandemic effect |Dip in number of schools, rise in teacher exits

Vishnu Karthik, director of Heritage School in Gurugram, said parents were being encouraged to send their wards to the school. “Our purifiers not only clean the air but also pump fresh oxygen for students. So the quality of air that students breathe in our classrooms is much better than what they will breathe at home,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...

Government authorities and schools had also restricted or cancelled all outdoor activities for children, keeping in mind the increasing pollution levels.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 02:28:58 pm
Next Story

Bharat Jodo: Prithviraj Chavan to join Rahul’s yatra as it prepares to enter Maharashtra, Uddhav may not

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement