Delhi Pollution: Schools to reopen for primary classes from November 9

Gopal Rai today announced that primary classes in Delhi schools will reopen from November 9 (Wednesday). He has also revoked the order asking 50 per cent of the government staff to work from home.

The announcement was made by Gopal Rai, Delhi’s Minister for Environment, in a press conference today.

The decision has been taken as the Delhi government believes that there has been improvement in the capital’s pollution levels. “Therefore, it has been decided to lift the curbs imposed under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan in compliance with the direction from the Commission for Air Quality Management,” he said.

Primary classes were ordered shut on Friday, as the Delhi air quality deteriorated and a thick layer of smog took over the Delhi-NCR region. Meanwhile, schools in NCR region have adopted precautionary methods such as masks, air purifiers, offering amla and jaggery to students.

Vishnu Karthik, director of Heritage School in Gurugram, said parents were being encouraged to send their wards to the school. “Our purifiers not only clean the air but also pump fresh oxygen for students. So the quality of air that students breathe in our classrooms is much better than what they will breathe at home,” he said.

Government authorities and schools had also restricted or cancelled all outdoor activities for children, keeping in mind the increasing pollution levels.