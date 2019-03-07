Delhi: Placements at IIT-D cross ‘10-yr benchmark’

With a 15 per cent rise in the number of companies visiting Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) this year, the campus has seen record job placements.

“With over 1,000 job offers logged in (including pre-placement offers), the campus has witnessed hiring numbers this year that have crossed previous 10-year benchmarks… Many more companies are scheduled to visit in the remaining part of Phase II (of placement season), which is on till May,” IIT-D said in a statement.

Over 900 students got “job offers of their choice”, it added.

Most placements (32 per cent) were seen in core engineering streams like electrical, civil, mechanical, chemical, etc.

While 43 students got selected for opportunities in Europe, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and US, among others, only 33 have decided explore these options, said the varsity. More than 160 pre-placement offers were bagged by students, of which around 90 were accepted.

“A few students opted for the deferred placement option, which is available to students interested in pursuing their start-up dreams,” the institute said.

S Dharmaraja, head of Training & Placement, said, “As expected, offers from core companies increased. Core companies, including those registering under the domain of Information Technology and others, brought in over 60 per cent offers.”

Anishya Madan, Industry Liaison Officer (T&P), said, “The efforts of the entire placement team, comprising staff, student coordinators and volunteers, coupled with the positive reaction from industry this year, has translated into these robust hiring numbers.”

IIT-Delhi conducts its campus interview processes in two phases. While Phase I started on December 1, Phase II began in January and will continue till the end of May 2019.