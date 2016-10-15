Delhi: Parents flock to government schools as they conduct second mega PTM

Keen parents flocked to Delhi government-run schools on Saturday to get feedback on performance of their wards at the second mega parent teacher meeting organised to increase interaction between the two.

First edition of this exercise was carried out in July by the AAP government with an aim to improve overall performance of the students.

“The first PTM had got good response and we were getting repetitive queries from parents and even teachers about when will the next PTM be held. Parents and teachers need to have an engagement to ensure better nurturing of children,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters.

“We will plan a similar exercise every 3-4 months to ensure that the engagement continues. Parents have found the perfect window or platform to engage and interact with their children’s teachers. It is an opportunity for both stakeholders to understand the child’s requirements better,” he said.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister had visited some schools in his constituency to meet parents and oversee the conduct of the PTM. PWD Minister Satyendra Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai also visited many schools and interacted with parents and children.

More than 1,000 government-run schools also handed out report cards to parents on Saturday even as some teachers had complained of less time to prepare the results as schools were closed for Dussehra break.

The Directorate of Education had issued detailed instructions for heads of schools to conduct teaching-learning assessment before the PTMs. The teachers were also asked to use “positive” terminology while giving feedback to the parents.

In the first PTM held on July 30, parents of at least 70 pc students turned up at schools – many for the first time. However, a student’s suicide after her parents got bad feedback in the PTM, was held against the event itself.

For morning shift schools, the PTM was held between 8 AM to 1 PM and for evening shift schools, it was held between 2 PM to 7 PM.

“I was curious to know if my son who leaves for school daily actually attends classes or bunks it. I also got to know that he was good in Maths but his English was poor,” said Bidya, who works as domestic help.

Kartar Bhatti, an e-rickshaw puller said, “I realised that we need to spare our daughter from some of the household chores so she can focus more on studies. Her mother works as a help at shop so she has to help us at home”.

The teachers also briefed the parents about the no-detention policy.

