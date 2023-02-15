Board exams 2023: Some Delhi schools hold admit cards of students due to fee arrear, parents write to CM

I) The Delhi Parents’ Association (DPA) has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena requesting legal action against schools that halted the board exam admit card for students over fee dues.

The letter has also been addressed to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), National Human Rights Commission and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The DPA also asked to hand over the admit card to the students “immediately”.

“Schools are withholding admit cards of children who are slated to appear for board exam, citing fee arrears. School children are being threatened not to be allowed to appear in the examination, while most of the schools are demanding wrong fees,” the DPA wrote in its letter.

The parents’ association alleged that several schools have ignored the order of the courts on fees, putting the “future of the students at stake”.

“The lives and future of the students are at stake. Several schools have ignored court order on fees,” the DPA alleged