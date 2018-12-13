Delhi: Out on bail, man sets up fake education board, held

A year after he was arrested by Delhi Police for setting up a fake education board and duping people all over the country, the Crime Branch arrested Altaf Raza for reviving the fake education board after he got out on bail and cheating a differently abled man.

Advertising

In December last year, police had arrested six persons for allegedly cheating more than 20,000 people across the country by setting up a fake education board in Delhi.

The ‘board’ would issue fake school-passing certificates, university degrees and forged marksheets.

Police said the gang had formed the Board of Higher Education, Delhi, and hosted a website with the domain bhsedelhiboard.net. The website claimed it was approved by the NCERT and the Directorate of Higher Education, and recognised by the Delhi government’s education department.

Raza had tried to sell a fake Class X certificate for Rs 5,000, following which the Crime Branch sent a decoy customer. The customer was, in fact, the complainant in the case who had approached police, and informed them of the fake board mark sheets.