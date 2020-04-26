Delhi: Online math classes at govt schools

“…Pass percentage for mathematics in Class X boards at our schools is usually low compared to other subjects,” Sharma said. “…Pass percentage for mathematics in Class X boards at our schools is usually low compared to other subjects,” Sharma said.

Expanding their online teaching intervention during the lockdown, the Delhi government’s education department will begin mathematics classes starting Monday for students in their schools who have completed Class IX and are awaiting their results. The government has tied up with Khan Academy to design compact online math classes for the purpose.

“…Pass percentage for mathematics in Class X boards at our schools is usually low compared to other subjects. As we struggled with this even in regular times, students will now find it more difficult by losing school time amid the lockdown,” said Shailendra Sharma, advisor to the education department.

