scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Budget 2021

Delhi nursery admissions to commence soon: CM Arvind Kejriwal

"Children want to go back to schools and colleges but parents & teachers are worried. Since vaccines are here, we hope we will be able to open schools soon," CM Arvind Kejriwal said

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 2, 2021 3:31:40 pm
Kejriwal 1200Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. File

The nursery admission process in New Delhi will commence soon, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, as quoted by news agency ANI. The chief minister also hinted on reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8. “Children want to go back to schools and colleges but parents and teachers are worried. Since vaccines are here, we hope we will be able to open schools soon,” he said.

Top Education News
Click here for more

The schools for classes 9, and 11 will be opened from February 5, while classes 10 and 12 were started on January 18. Schools in Delhi have been closed since the start of the nationwide lockdown in March, and so far children in Delhi have not attended offline classes for a single day of this academic year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 02: Latest News

Advertisement