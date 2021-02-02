Delhi nursery admissions to commence soon: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The nursery admission process in New Delhi will commence soon, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, as quoted by news agency ANI. The chief minister also hinted on reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8. “Children want to go back to schools and colleges but parents and teachers are worried. Since vaccines are here, we hope we will be able to open schools soon,” he said.

The schools for classes 9, and 11 will be opened from February 5, while classes 10 and 12 were started on January 18. Schools in Delhi have been closed since the start of the nationwide lockdown in March, and so far children in Delhi have not attended offline classes for a single day of this academic year.