Delhi nursery admissions to commence on February 18

The nursery admission process in New Delhi will begin on February 18. Though the government earlier decided to suspend the admission process for this session, but following interaction with management and principals of private schools last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the nursery admission process will start soon.

The nursery admission process for the 2021-2022 academic year has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The admission guidelines are usually issued in November and the process begins in December.