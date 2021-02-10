scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Delhi nursery admissions to commence on February 18

The nursery admission process for the 2021-2022 academic year has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The admission guidelines are usually issued in November and the process begins in December.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 11:48:52 am
nursery 1200The nursery admission process in Delhi will begin on February 18. Representational image/ file

The nursery admission process in New Delhi will begin on February 18. Though the government earlier decided to suspend the admission process for this session, but following interaction with management and principals of private schools last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the nursery admission process will start soon.

