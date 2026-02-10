Delhi nursery admissions: Second merit list released, final round on March 5

Under the Directorate of Education’s revised admission framework, the foundational stage includes nursery, kindergarten (KG), and Class 1. For 2026–27 admissions, children must be at least three years old for nursery, four for KG, and five for Class 1 as of March 31, 2026. Schools may allow an age relaxation of up to one month at the discretion of the head of the institution.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 10:46 AM IST
Delhi Nursery Admissions Updates: First merit list to release in janCheck schedule here.
Private schools in New Delhi released the second merit list for nursery admissions for the 2026–27 academic session on Monday. The third and final list will be out on March 5. A total of 1,741 private schools uploaded their second lists along with waiting lists. Parents of shortlisted children can check the merit lists on the respective school websites and visit the schools between February 10 and 16 to complete admission formalities.

Several schools reported large shortlists. Sovereign School in Rohini selected 409 students, while Gita Ratan School shortlisted 136. St George’s School in Alaknanda confirmed admission for 155 students, whereas Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantonment shortlisted 11. Delhi Public School, East of Kailash, offered admission to 14 candidates and placed 132 on the waiting list. Apeejay School in Saket confirmed 150 admissions and kept 176 applicants on standby, according to official sources cited by PTI.

Schools adopt varied criteria for admissions, including neighbourhood proximity, sibling preference, and alumni status. The DoE had also informed that any draw of lots, if required, must be conducted in the presence of parents and video recorded to ensure transparency. The applicant details were uploaded on January 9, and points awarded under the criteria were published by January 16.

The admission process will conclude on March 19. A district-level monitoring cell has been established to ensure compliance and address grievances. The department also reiterated that any draw of lots must be conducted in the presence of parents and video recorded. Schools may charge only a non-refundable registration fee of ₹25 and are prohibited from collecting capitation fees or compelling parents to buy a prospectus.

 

