Delhi nursery admissions: Second merit list released, final round on March 5

Private schools in New Delhi released the second merit list for nursery admissions for the 2026–27 academic session on Monday. The third and final list will be out on March 5. A total of 1,741 private schools uploaded their second lists along with waiting lists. Parents of shortlisted children can check the merit lists on the respective school websites and visit the schools between February 10 and 16 to complete admission formalities.

Several schools reported large shortlists. Sovereign School in Rohini selected 409 students, while Gita Ratan School shortlisted 136. St George’s School in Alaknanda confirmed admission for 155 students, whereas Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantonment shortlisted 11. Delhi Public School, East of Kailash, offered admission to 14 candidates and placed 132 on the waiting list. Apeejay School in Saket confirmed 150 admissions and kept 176 applicants on standby, according to official sources cited by PTI.