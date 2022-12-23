scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Delhi Nursery admissions: Registration for entry-level classes in private schools ends today

Private unaided recognised schools have already uploaded their criteria for admission on their respective websites.

The registration process for admission to entry-level classes in more than 1,800 private schools in Delhi for the 2023-24 academic session will end on Friday. The process had begun on December 1.

A child needs to be at least four years old to fill the form for nursery admission. The age limit is five years for admission in kindergarten and at least six years for Class 1 as on March 31, 2023.

According to a circular issued by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE), the names of the first shortlisted students and the waiting list will be out on January 20. The second list of the students selected for admission in entry-level classes will be uploaded on February 6.

“No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission,” the DoE circular had said.

It had said a non-refundable amount of only Rs 25 can be charged as the admission registration fee. The purchase of the prospectus of a school by the parents will be optional, it said.

According to the circular, all private schools will reserve 25 per cent seats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students as well as for differently-abled children.

