Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Delhi Nursery Admissions begin on Dec 1: Forms available from tomorrow at private schools

Delhi Nursery Admissions: The forms will be available from tomorrow and the last date to submit the form will be December 23.

Delhi Nursery admissions: The admission procedure will close on March 17, 2023 (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh/ File)

Delhi Nursery Admissions: The admission process for entry level classes/nursery classes for private schools in Delhi will begin from December 1. Admissions form will be available from December 1. The last date for submission of forms is December 23.

Parents will be able to upload details of their children seeking admission under open seats on January 6, 2023. The marks given to each will be uploaded as per a points system on January 13, 2023.

The first list of selected children along with the marks allotted will be displayed on January 20, 2023. The waiting list will also be published on the same date.

The queries by parents regarding allotment of points to their children in the first list will be resolved from January 21 to 30, 2023.

The second merit list, including the waiting list will be published on February 6, 2023. The queries of the parents will be resolved from February 8 to 14, 2023. If there is any subsequent list of admission, it will be published on March 1, 2023 and the admission procedure will close on March 17, 2023.

For admission to nursery (pre-school), the student shall be less than 4 years of age; for pre-primary (KG), the student shall be less than the age of 5; and for class 1, the applicant shall be less than the age of 6 as on January 31, 2023.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 11:46:09 am
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 11:46:09 am
