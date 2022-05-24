scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Must Read

Delhi nursery admissions: DoE invites applications for last year’s vacant seats 

The process for nursery admissions in over 1,700 schools for 2021-22 academic session began in February last year, two months later than the usual schedule.

By: PTI | New Delhi I |
May 24, 2022 4:29:01 pm
nursery admissions, delhi nursery admissions, neighbourhood criteria, delhi nursery schools, nursery admission guidelines, delhi schools, delhi news, education news, indian express newsDelhi government officials had earlier said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions was being considered as the schools were closed for several months due to COVID-19.

Delhi government has invited applications for admissions in entry-level classes against seats which remained vacant in the last academic session, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE).

“Some private schools have claimed that they could not get admission under open seats as per their declared strength in entry level classes (Nursery, KG and Class 1 ) in 2021-22 academic session. Applications are being invited for admission against these vacant seats in such private schools,” a senior DoE official said.

Read |Manish Sisodia to present Delhi Education Model at Education World Forum 2022 in London

“These remaining seats have been carried forwarded to higher classes and applications for admission are being invited accordingly. The applicants will have to apply to the school directly latest by June 2,” he added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The process for nursery admissions in over 1,700 schools for 2021-22 academic session began in February last year, two months later than the usual schedule.

Best of Express Premium

Quad: Opportunities, challengesPremium
Quad: Opportunities, challenges
Prashant Kishor: ‘In the next 20-30 years, Indian politics will revolve a...Premium
Prashant Kishor: ‘In the next 20-30 years, Indian politics will revolve a...
Tempered by power, BJP’s shift away from 1989 Palampur Resolution o...Premium
Tempered by power, BJP’s shift away from 1989 Palampur Resolution o...
Kaun lega Prithviraj Chauhan: Now playing in Rajasthan, a caste trianglePremium
Kaun lega Prithviraj Chauhan: Now playing in Rajasthan, a caste triangle
More Premium Stories >>

Delhi government officials had earlier said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions was being considered as the schools were closed for several months due to COVID-19.

But school principals had opposed this idea and the plan was ultimately junked. Nursery admissions for the next academic session were held as per the timeline. 

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 24: Latest News

Advertisement