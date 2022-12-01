scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: Registrations begin in private schools

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: The first list of selected students will be released on January 20, and the list of students in the waiting list will also be released on the same day.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023, Delhi nursery admissions, Delhi admissionshe second list of selected children will release on February 6, and after that any subsequent list, if needed, will be published on March 1. (Representative image. Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: The admission process for Delhi schools nursery classes is set to begin from today, i.e. December 1. Parents have time till December 23 to submit the applications on the behalf of their children.

This year, the admission process is starting almost two weeks before, as compared to last year. The first list of selected students will be released on January 20, and the list of students in the waiting list will also be released on the same day.

Read |Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi to interact with students appearing for boards exams

After this, the second list of selected children will release on February 6, and after that any subsequent list, if needed, will be published on March 1.

This year, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education is aiming to conclude the admissions process by March 17, 2023 this time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

The admission process is being conducted for entry-level admissions to Delhi’s private schools, be it nursery, KG, or class 1. The upper age limit for admissions is four, five and six years for nursery, KG and class 1 respectively, as of March 31, 2023.

According to the official rules, all schools are required to reserve 22 per cent of their seats in entry level classes for EWS/ DG students and 3 per cent for children with special needs (CWSN). Admissions for these will be conducted through a centralised ‘draw of lots’ process by the DoE.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 10:19:48 am
Next Story

Matthew McConaughey, Mila Kunis among People magazine’s People of the Year

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close