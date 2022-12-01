Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: Registrations begin in private schools

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: The admission process for Delhi schools nursery classes is set to begin from today, i.e. December 1. Parents have time till December 23 to submit the applications on the behalf of their children.

This year, the admission process is starting almost two weeks before, as compared to last year. The first list of selected students will be released on January 20, and the list of students in the waiting list will also be released on the same day.

After this, the second list of selected children will release on February 6, and after that any subsequent list, if needed, will be published on March 1.

This year, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education is aiming to conclude the admissions process by March 17, 2023 this time.

The admission process is being conducted for entry-level admissions to Delhi’s private schools, be it nursery, KG, or class 1. The upper age limit for admissions is four, five and six years for nursery, KG and class 1 respectively, as of March 31, 2023.

According to the official rules, all schools are required to reserve 22 per cent of their seats in entry level classes for EWS/ DG students and 3 per cent for children with special needs (CWSN). Admissions for these will be conducted through a centralised ‘draw of lots’ process by the DoE.