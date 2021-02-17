Delhi Nursery admissions 2021 to begin tomorrow: Know documents needed, admission process

The admission process for enrolling nursery students will begin on February 18 for Delhi-based private unaided schools. Last year, the application process had begun in November, however, this year there has been a delay in the process because of the pandemic. In December, it was being hinted that to ensure the safety of students, admissions could be scrapped this year, however, was decided against it later.

The schools will upload their admission criteria today and the parents on behalf of the kids can start making applications from February 18. The application process will remain open till March 4. Following the usual criteria, schools will release lists of selected students. If the number of children exceeds the number of seats, they will be selected on the basis of a computerised draw of lots. Information about the draw will be provided to applicants in advance.

As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, the first list of selected children will be published on March 20. The entire process will conclude on March 31.

Once a list is released, parents will have to verify their documents and seek admission. In case seats are left vacant after the first list, second and then third and subsequent lists will be released. To ensure, swift process, parents need to keep the following documents ready –

— Resident proof

— EWS certificate, as applicable

— Income certificate

— Caste certificate

— Birth certificate of the child

— Special needs certificate of child, if required

Read | COVID effect: Parents look at more than just academia for shortlisting schools for their kids

— Photograph of child

— Orphan certificate and guardian certificate, where required

— Transgender certificate, if required

— SMS or email for confirmation of email

— Application form

Since the schools are shut for younger kids, parents can get a relaxation in the fee paid at the time of admission. As per an official circular by Delhi education department, “No fee except prescribed registration fee, admission fee, caution fee (if the school already charges) and tuition fee, shall be charged at the time of admission by the private schools and thereafter only tuition fee shall be charged from the students till further orders.”