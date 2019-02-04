Delhi nursery admissions 2019: First allotment list released, check now

Delhi nursery admissions 2019: The first allotment list for the admissions to nursery classes in 1,700 private schools in Delhi has been released. The list is available on all the official websites of the schools. The admission was started on December 15 and was continued till January 7.

The admission process for the first list will continue till February 20. The second list will be out on February 21 and the nursery admission process will conclude on March 31. Twenty-five per cent seats in pre-school, pre-primary and Class 1 has been reserved for economically weaker sections/disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG).

Admission procedure

The admissions to nursery classes take place through a point system. The total of 100 points are divided into several criteria which differ from school to school. Like most years, almost all schools have maintained that neighbourhood or distance has been allotted more points. However, its figure will differ from school to school. If there is a tie for the seats, there will be a draw of lots.

Although the schools have the freedom, they cannot use certain “discriminatory criteria” such as ‘first born’, ‘special ground’ (parents with proficiency), ‘status of child’ etc, which the government had listed in January 2016.

The schools might later on also release the waiting list for preschool admissions. Parents can file their grievances through a redressal system from March.