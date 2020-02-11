Delhi nursery admission second merit list tomorrow: Know rules, documents needed

Parents checking School Admission Notice outside (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Parents checking School Admission Notice outside (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Nursery admission second merit 2020: The second merit list for admission to nursery classes in Delhi is scheduled to be released tomorrow – February 12, 2020. While parents can check results at the respective schools, those on the list will have to furnish documents for verification. The shortlisted students will get a text confirming admission on the registered number, as per the rules.

In case a student fails to submit fees or documents, the seat will be passed on to the next candidate. Admissions to reserved seats will be done through a centralised draw system. The first computerised draw of lots will be conducted on February 29, as per the Delhi Department of Education.

Nursery admission second merit 2020: Documents list

— Residence proof

— EWS certificate

— Income certificate

— Caste certificate

— Birth certificate of the child

— Special needs certificate of child, if required

— Photograph of child

— Orphan certificate and guardian certificate, where required

— Transgender certificate, if required

— SMS or email for confirmation of email

— Application form

For the remaining seats, children will be admitted to these classes based on neighbourhood criteria as per the RTE Act. The distance of residence from school by road will be mentioned in the acknowledgement slip issued by the school. As per rules, first priority will be given to candidates with less than one kilometer of distance; followed by 1-3 Km, 3-6 Km and beyond 6 Km.

