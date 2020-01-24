Delhi nursery admission 2020 first merit list today, keep these documents ready

Delhi nursery admission first merit list will be released today Delhi nursery admission first merit list will be released today

Delhi nursery admission first merit list: The Department of Education (DoE) is set to announce the first merit list for admission to nursery classes in Delhi-based schools. Before it is out, here is a list of document one needs to prepare in advance to save from any hassle.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education will release the online applications against seats reserved for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DG), and children with special needs (CWSN) on January 25.

All schools are required to reserve 22 per cent seats in entry-level classes for EWS/DG students and 3 per cent for CWSN. Admission to these is conducted through a centralised draw of lots. A separate schedule for this will be released by the DoE later.

— Resident proof

— EWS certificate

— Income certificate

— Caste certificate

— Birth certificate of the child

— Special needs certificate of child, if required

— Photograph of child

— Orphan certificate and guardian certificate, where required

— Transgender certificate, if required

— SMS or email for confirmation of email

— Application form.

The last date for submitting application forms is February 24. The first computerised draw of lots will be conducted on February 29.

