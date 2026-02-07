Delhi Nursery Admission 2026: Insights every parent must know

This moment is not merely an administrative milestone—it is laden with hope, excitement, and a profound sense of responsibility for the thousands of parents waiting to secure the right foundation for their child's future.

By: Education Desk
Feb 7, 2026
Nursery Admission 2026Nursery Admission 2026: If a child’s name does not appear on the initial list, it is crucial to remember that this is not a setback (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ representative)
— Jyoti Arora

As the schools in Delhi have released the first list of shortlisted candidates, families find themselves standing on the threshold of a major transition. This moment is not merely an administrative milestone — it is laden with hope, excitement, and a profound sense of responsibility for the thousands of parents waiting to secure the right foundation for their child’s future. The second list of the shortlisted students will be out on February 9.

Preparedness is the antidote to anxiety

For more than three decades as a school principal, I have observed that while this season is defined by paperwork, it is truly driven by the heart. The Nursery admission process is the beginning of a lifelong partnership between the family and the school. While seeing a child’s name on the list brings immense relief, parents must remember that the seat is confirmed only once the necessary formalities are completed with care.

Preparedness is the antidote to anxiety. Having original documents—specifically the birth certificate, valid proof of residence, and passport-sized photographs—sorted and ready alongside multiple photocopies ensures that the joy of selection is not dampened by last-minute stress over missing paperwork.

Navigating missed deadlines

We understand that in the whirlwind of life, a notification might be missed. While we must maintain strict timelines to ensure transparency and fairness for the thousands who apply, a missed date is not always a closed door. If you find yourself in this situation, my advice is to approach the school administration immediately with a manual application.

While the first round may have moved forward, there is often a buffer period or a chance to be placed on a waiting list for subsequent lists. Communication is key; a proactive and honest approach often reveals a safety net that can help rectify an accidental oversight.

Resolution Window for fairness

However, even in the most organised systems, questions can arise. If a parent feels there is a discrepancy in the points allocated for distance, sibling, or alumni criteria, they should not panic. The process is designed with checks and balances to ensure fairness. The educational authorities mandate a specific Resolution Window, effectively acting as a safety net, allowing parents to visit schools and seek clarifications. This ensures that every application is treated with the transparency it deserves before final admissions are locked in through fee payment and verification.

Yet, perhaps the most vital aspect of this journey is maintaining perspective. If a child’s name does not appear on the initial list, it is crucial to remember that this is not a setback.

Subsequent lists often open new doors. Children are highly perceptive and mirror the emotions of their caregivers; when parents approach this process with patience and calm, they create a secure environment where the child feels supported, regardless of the immediate outcome.

Ultimately, early schooling is more than a checklist of age criteria or data entry; it is a shared commitment to a child’s growth. By adhering to timelines and ensuring information matches strictly with supporting documents to avoid data mismatches, parents are doing more than following rules—they are laying the groundwork for a trusting relationship with the institution that will help their child explore, learn, and flourish for years to come.

Perception of the school among parents

In my experience, the perception of a school is much like the atmosphere of a home—it is felt before it is understood. While infrastructure and results are the visible pillars, families are truly searching for an emotional and cultural alignment. Parents today are incredibly intuitive; they look for a school where the values and ethos mirror their own. This perception creates a foundation of trust, ensuring that when the child enters our gates, the parent feels they are leaving their heart in safe hands. Ultimately, families choose a school not just for its name, but for the community and character they wish their child to inherit.

This year, our collective commitment to a child’s well-being is strengthened by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which mandates that a child be six years of age before entering Class 1. This policy recognises a vital psychological truth: cognitive maturity and emotional resilience cannot be rushed. This shift is a bridge to a quality education that respects a child’s natural capability.

Countries that consistently top the global happiness index, such as Finland and Denmark, have long championed systems where formal schooling begins later, focusing instead on play and social development. By prioritising readiness over academic speed, these nations foster well-adjusted individuals. It is this philosophy—that learning should be a joy, not a race—that forms the backbone of our new educational framework.

Jyoti Arora is the Principal of the Delhi World Public School, Noida Extension, and has previously worked at Bal Bharti Public School, Delhi

 

